Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bilfinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bilfinger Price Performance

OTCMKTS BFLBY opened at $7.76 on Friday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Bilfinger Cuts Dividend

About Bilfinger

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. Bilfinger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.69%.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

