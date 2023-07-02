Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BIXT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioxytran will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

