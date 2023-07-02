Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.51. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 13,484 shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of -0.09.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

