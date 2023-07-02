BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BKF Capital Group
|47.77%
|30.32%
|24.19%
|BKF Capital Group Competitors
|14.77%
|17.59%
|8.74%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BKF Capital Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BKF Capital Group Competitors
|623
|3089
|3577
|122
|2.43
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BKF Capital Group
|$3.04 million
|$2.24 million
|5.43
|BKF Capital Group Competitors
|$2.47 billion
|$250.45 million
|34.27
BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
51.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
BKF Capital Group Company Profile
BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
