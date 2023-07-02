BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.77% 17.59% 8.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 623 3089 3577 122 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 23.42%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.47 billion $250.45 million 34.27

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

