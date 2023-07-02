BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $691.14 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

