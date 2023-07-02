BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.77

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 5873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 120,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 782.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.