Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $651,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

(Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.