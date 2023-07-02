Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,846 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.