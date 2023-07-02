Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

