Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 587 862 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.16 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.27 billion $26.96 million 5.81

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

