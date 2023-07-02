Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.52

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 30920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $607.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.82 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 116,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

