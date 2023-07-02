Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading 8.9% Higher

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. 103,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 66,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

