Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,759.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,642.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,481.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

