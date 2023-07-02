Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

