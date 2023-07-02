Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells $292,000.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

