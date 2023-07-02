Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Bravo Mining stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRVMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bravo Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

