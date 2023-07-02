BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 2.3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.11. 89,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 531,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.52.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BRC by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

