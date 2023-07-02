BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BCT stock opened at C$8.32 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$5.77 and a 52-week high of C$10.91.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.