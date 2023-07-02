Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.35 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

