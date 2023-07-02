Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.59

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 62189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.