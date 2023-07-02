Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

