Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,123,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

