Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 12.5% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.3% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.74 and a 200-day moving average of $280.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

