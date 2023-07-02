Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $30.01. Camping World shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 290,076 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Camping World Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 111.61%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 46.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

