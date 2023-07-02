Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 478,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 401,443 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Cannae Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $900,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile



Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



