Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.29

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 88725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,643,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,035,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

