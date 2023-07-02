Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of CYJBF stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Cargotec has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $59.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

