CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) VP Sells $1,183,000.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMX opened at $83.70 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

