Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.18. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 939,867 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 9.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

