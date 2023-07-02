Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 3,365,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,285,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

