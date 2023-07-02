CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBBI opened at $9.26 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

