CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,777,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,769 shares.The stock last traded at $11.19 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,762.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,762.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 249,804 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,226,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 360,057 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.