CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

