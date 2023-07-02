Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese Price Performance

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

