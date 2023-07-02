CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

Several research analysts have commented on CX shares. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

