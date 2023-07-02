Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.30

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.30 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.57), with a volume of 6900514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.05 ($1.53).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 131.60 ($1.67).

Centrica Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.82. The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -953.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centrica Company Profile

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.32 ($2,361.50). Insiders bought 4,069 shares of company stock worth $474,756 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

