Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 269,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,174,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $660.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 98,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

