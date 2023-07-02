CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCMFree Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. CHS has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

