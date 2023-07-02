Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 389,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.