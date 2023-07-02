CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Up 4.8%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.40. Approximately 556,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 245,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

(Free Report)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.