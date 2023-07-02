Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.29 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.08%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,907 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

