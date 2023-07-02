Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648,384 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Comerica stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

