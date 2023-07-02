Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $23.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

