Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.48

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 77891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

