Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 450,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,324,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

