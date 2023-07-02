Comparing AmpliTech Group (AMPG) & Its Peers

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AmpliTech Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -88.96% -46.20% -18.30%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s peers have a beta of -8.04, suggesting that their average share price is 904% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -17.77 AmpliTech Group Competitors $398.69 million -$12.91 million 26.47

AmpliTech Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AmpliTech Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 98 399 823 36 2.59

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.31%. Given AmpliTech Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

