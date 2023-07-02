Comparing Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) & Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Netflix has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 13.16% 20.43% 8.75% Cineverse -14.31% -30.79% -10.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $31.62 billion 6.19 $4.49 billion $9.30 47.36 Cineverse $68.03 million 0.26 $2.21 million ($0.95) -2.01

This table compares Netflix and Cineverse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Netflix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cineverse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Netflix and Cineverse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 3 10 24 0 2.57 Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netflix currently has a consensus target price of $374.39, indicating a potential downside of 15.01%. Cineverse has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 4,795.01%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Netflix.

Summary

Netflix beats Cineverse on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

