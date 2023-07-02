Comparing SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) & Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Free Report) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SIG Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SIG Group and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIG Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

SIG Group currently has a consensus target price of C$22.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.15%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 49.60%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than SIG Group.

This table compares SIG Group and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIG Group N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging 3.82% 38.08% 2.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIG Group and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.69 billion 0.48 $237.00 million $0.28 13.43

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging beats SIG Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIG Group

(Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. SIG Group AG was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.