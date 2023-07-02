Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -482.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.