Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $238.00 and last traded at $242.70. Approximately 413,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,270,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.85.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -482.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

